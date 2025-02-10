Shahid Kapoor marks a year of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with BTS moments

It’s been one year since Shahid Kapoor’s unique romantic drama, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, hit theaters.

To mark the occasion, the actor took to Instagram, sharing a collection of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film, giving fans a peek into the camaraderie on set.

The film, which featured Shahid alongside Kriti Sanon, saw the actor in a complex role, where his character falls in love with a robot. Directed by debut filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film’s premise blended romance with science fiction, exploring themes of human-robot relationships.

As the one-year milestone approached, Shahid shared heartwarming snaps from the set, including playful moments with veteran actor Dharmendra, who played a pivotal role in the story.

In one of the posts, Shahid is seen sharing a warm hug with Dharmendra, offering a glimpse of the actor’s endearing chemistry with his co-stars. Another video captures the lighthearted atmosphere during the filming of the film’s title track, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, showing the fun interactions between Shahid and Kriti.

Shahid’s post on Instagram, which read “TB to MAUJ ke din. #1YearAnniversary,” reminisced about the lighter moments shared during the shoot.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ follows the journey of Aryan Agnihotri, played by Shahid, a robotics engineer who, unknowingly, falls in love with Sifra, a robot portrayed by Kriti. Set between Delhi and Los Angeles, the movie dives into the evolving dynamics of Aryan and Sifra’s love story, complete with unexpected twists and a deep exploration of artificial intelligence and human emotions.

Alongside Shahid and Kriti, the cast also included the legendary Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

As for Shahid, fans recently saw him in his intense role as a police officer in ‘Deva’.