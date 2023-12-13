Bollywood’s exciting duos to look out for in 2024

As 2024 unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a treat with a lineup of fresh and captivating on-screen pairings that promise to light up the silver screen with their chemistry and charisma. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming romances, the upcoming releases cover a diverse range of genres, catering to every cinema lover’s taste. Let’s take a sneak peek at the dynamic and exciting duos and their eagerly awaited projects:

1. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan – “Fighter”

One of the most highly anticipated pairings of the year, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan unite in Siddharth Anand’s “Fighter.” Set for release on January 25, 2024, the duo’s electrifying chemistry is expected to be a highlight.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi – “Merry Christmas”

Originally slated for a December 8, 2023, release, “Merry Christmas” now hits the screens on January 12, 2024, bringing together the unexpected yet intriguing pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this film promises to be a delightful cinematic surprise.

Advertisement

3. Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan – “War 2”

The sequel to the blockbuster “War” features the sizzling pairing of Kiara Advani and the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan. Expectations are soaring as this power-packed duo gears up for another adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna – “Chaava”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, “Chaava” brings together Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. With their films clashing at the box office this month, fans eagerly await their first collaboration in this upcoming release on December 6, 2024.

5. Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar – “Production No.27”

The official remake of the Tamil hit “Soorarai Pottru” introduces the unconventional pairing of Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar. With their distinct styles, this duo is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the narrative.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde – “DEVA”

Celebrate Dussehra with Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in “DEVA.” This intense tale of a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

7. Raashii Khanna and Siddharth Malhotra – “Yodha”

A fresh pairing in the action-packed film “Yodha” has fans intrigued. Raashii Khanna and Siddharth Malhotra are set to bring intensity and vigour to the screen in this upcoming thriller as one of the most awaited and exciting duos to watch out.

8. Pashmina Roshan and Rohit Saraf – “Ishq Vishk Rebound”

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” introduces the audience to the promising chemistry of Pashmina Roshan and Rohit Saraf. The release date might be awaited, but anticipation for this romantic flick is already building.

9. Kriti Kharbanda and Sunny Singh – “Risky Romeo”

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride with Kriti Kharbanda and Sunny Singh in “Risky Romeo.” This promising duo is all set to deliver a dose of laughter, love, and perhaps a dash of risk in this rom-com.

10. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon – Untitled

Maddock Films presents an “impossible love story” featuring the charismatic Shahid Kapoor and the talented Kriti Sanon. With a release date set for February 9, 2024, this film is bound to be a compelling watch.

11. Maniesh Paul and Esha Gupta – Untitled Movie

The charismatic Maniesh Paul and the stunning Esha Gupta are teaming up for an untitled project, promising a blend of entertainment and intrigue. The chemistry between these two is definitely something to look forward to.

In a year brimming with potential blockbusters, these on-screen exciting duos are ready to weave magic and create lasting impressions. As audiences eagerly await the release of these films, anticipation for the chemistry, performances, and storytelling is at an all-time high. 2024 is going to be a year where these dynamic duos take center stage, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi lead ‘Ramayana’, Yash as Raavan