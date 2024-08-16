Bollywood stars demand justice after Kolkata doctor’s brutal rape and murder

Bollywood stars Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda have voiced their outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. The tragedy, which occurred on August 9, has sparked widespread condemnation and a call for action from both celebrities and the public.

Suhana Khan shared an Instagram story from Navya Naveli Nanda, which emphasized the urgent need for a safer environment for women. Nanda’s message highlighted that women must not live in fear and called for stronger measures to prevent such heinous acts. “Women have always played a vital role in our society. Our workplaces, schools, and homes must be safe spaces,” Nanda’s post read. She criticized the harmful mindsets that objectify women and stressed that neither attire nor the time of day should justify violence against women. Nanda and Khan both urged for immediate action, including stricter law enforcement and improved safety protocols.

Other prominent figures have also reacted strongly. Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her frustration over the recurring nature of such incidents, noting that despite years of protest and advocacy, progress remains slow. “12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change,” she wrote on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt also took to social media to voice her dismay. She pointed out that, despite a decade having passed since the Nirbhaya case—a landmark incident that spurred national outrage—the situation for women remains dire. “Another brutal rape. Another day of realization that women are not safe, anywhere,” Bhatt stated.

In response to the rape and murder, doctors across India have rallied in cities including Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. They are demanding justice for the victim and calling for improvements in safety measures. Protesters held signs reading “Justice needs to be served,” “No duty without security,” and “Justice delayed is justice denied,” reflecting their frustration and determination for change.

The case continues to stir emotions and discussions across the country, highlighting the urgent need for systemic change to protect women’s rights and safety.