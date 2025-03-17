Tollywood star Vishwak Sen’s house hit by midnight robbery – Thief flees in 20 minutes

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen’s residence in Hyderabad’s posh Film Nagar was hit by a daring burglary in the early hours of Sunday. The actor’s father, Karate Raju, who was out for his regular morning walk, discovered the crime after Vishwak’s sister, Vanmai, woke up to find her room ransacked.

The thief, who seems to have known the house layout well, made a swift entry at around 5:50 am. CCTV footage shows the burglar arriving on a bike, sneaking through the back door on the third floor, and making off with an expensive diamond ring, jewellery worth lakhs, and ₹2.2 lakh in cash. All of this happened within a span of 20 minutes!

With the family away for two days visiting relatives, the house was vulnerable, making it the perfect target for the heist. By the time Vanmai realized what had happened, the thieves had stolen away all the valuables.

Without wasting any time, Karate Raju filed a police complaint. The Hyderabad Police’s CLUES team swung into action, collecting fingerprints and CCTV footage to track down the culprit. Police have already detained a few suspects for questioning.

Who is Tollywood star Vishwak Sen?

For those unfamiliar with this rising star, Vishwak Sen is not just another Tollywood face. Known for his raw acting and bold choices, he made his mark with the 2017 film ‘Vellipomakey’. He gained widespread recognition with ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi’ in 2018.

He ventured into direction with ‘Falaknuma Das’ (2019), a gritty portrayal of Hyderabad’s Old City. Then he hit the jackpot with ‘HIT: The First Case’ (2020), which earned him critical acclaim. From the romantic ‘Ori Devuda’ (2022) to his dual role in ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ (2023), Vishwak has proven his versatility time and again. His latest, ‘Gaami’ (2024), where he played an Aghora, received rave reviews.