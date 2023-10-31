Bobby Deol Recalls Intense Siberian Tiger Scene in Debut Film ‘Barsaat’

Bobby Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat, recently shared the intense experience of filming a dangerous scene with a Siberian tiger. During an interview with Mashable India, the Animal actor reminisced about the shoot for his first movie, Barsaat.

Deol revealed that the team had traveled to Italy for this particular sequence. In Italy, they discovered a man who had expertise in training Siberian tigers and even had a small zoo of his own. It was here that the makers filmed the intense scene with the tiger.

The heart-pounding sequence involved a perilous situation where the handlers would entice the Siberian tiger with a piece of meat placed near Deol’s neck. The aim was to capture the tiger lunging at him, its formidable teeth just inches away from the actor. This method added an extra layer of realism to the scene, making it all the more dangerous.

Describing the precarious situation he faced, Bobby Deol mentioned that although they had trimmed the tiger’s toenails to minimize harm, his face remained unprotected. This left the actor in a challenging position during the shoot. He had to resort to using his hand to prevent the tiger from causing any harm. The Siberian tiger’s massive paws added to the difficulty, as the animal would inadvertently push Deol down when it got tired.

Barsaat, the film that marked Deol’s entry into Bollywood, tells the story of Badal, portrayed by the actor. Badal is a young man from a humble village who ventures into the bustling city to pursue his college education. His introduction to city life is orchestrated by Damru, played by Harish Patel, who hails from the same village and goes by the name Danny in the city.

In the college, Badal crosses paths with the charming Tina Oberoi, played by Twinkle Khanna. Their initial encounters come out misunderstandings and misadventures, but despite the challenges, they eventually fall in love.

Deol’s journey in Barsaat, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, was nothing short of thrilling and treacherous. The daring encounter with the Siberian tiger showcased his commitment to delivering an authentic performance. Bobby Deol’s debut film, Barsaat, not only marked the beginning of his Bollywood career but also highlighted the risks and dedication that go into making a memorable movie.