Actor Bobby Deol Comes in Defence of ‘Ek Badnaam….Ashram 3’

Season 3 of ‘Aashram’ the OTT series being streamed on MX player has been shrouded in controversy ever since its release so much so that its name was changed to ‘Ek Badnaam….Aashram 3’. After the director, Prakash Jha, who came forward in defence of the issue picked up in the show, the lead actor Bobby Deol has come forward calling himself “as a responsible actor”, insisting that an actor’s work is to give the audience a message and not to defame anyone.

After the show’s director, Prakash Jha, addressed the criticism, the show’s lead actor, Bobby Deol, has now spoken out against it.

Speaking during a press conference organised by an OTT platform the actor Deol said, ” we are a team of very responsible filmmakers and actors who believe in giving the audience a message about the wrong which goes around their lives. It is not about defaming anyone.”

The actor also said, “We never think about the backlash. As an actor, I just want people to love my work. As a performer, nothing else matters to me.”

Since the premiere of Aashram season 3, the producers have been dealing with several content concerns.

The staff, on the other hand, never felt under any pressure because the program is now streaming and receiving a lot of positive feedback.

With his outstanding performance as Baba Nirala-a self-proclaimed godman whose’ Aashram’ is a cover for a criminal and political empire, he quickly became one of OTT’s most memorable villains.

While the show has a large following on social media, it has also grabbed news for the wrong reasons.

Prakash Jha’s Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, an MX Original Series produced and directed by him, is already breaking records. “For every adversely thinking person who would like to say something about not enjoying Aashram, there are countless who have favorable thoughts,” the show’s director added. The first two seasons have been watched by 1.6 billion people, which is more than the whole population of this country.

We are pleased that it has reached such a large number of people, and we are pleased that MX Player has been able to spread it, but there will be a drawback.

Since the premiere of the first season, the show has been a huge hit. While the first two seasons were well received by viewers, making it the most watched series on Indian OTT, the third season, Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, has also rapidly and successfully entered the 100 million viewership club, only 32 hours after its debut.