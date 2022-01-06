A birthday wish for Kapil Dev from Ranveer Singh in the spirit of ’83

In ’83, actor Ranveer Singh portrayed former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. He wished the legend a happy birthday on his birthday.

A picture of the actor with the character he portrayed on the big screen was posted on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev what an honor it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen! (sic).”

An image from the making of the film shows the actor and the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team looking uncannily similar. ’83’s Yashpal Sharma, played by Ranveer’s co-star Jatin Sarna, commented under the picture, “Dono ka jawaab nahi.”.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that ’83’, directed by Kabir Khan and released in multiple languages, has grossed Rs 94.80 crore in India.

(With inputs from IANS)