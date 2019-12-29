India’s veteran actor of the 90’s Rajesh Khanna celebrates his birthday on Sunday. The legendary actor shares this special day with none other than his daughter Twinkle Khanna. Born on 29th December 1942 in Amritsar, the actor saw many ups and downs. He began his journey with Aakhri Khat in 1996. He then went on to do films like Raaz in 1967, Baharon Ke Sapne and Aurat in the same year. He hit his Bollywood jackpot with 1969’s Aradhana. Throughout the course of his career, he has appeared in over 160 films.

On Sunday, Twinkle took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of his father on his 77th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:45pm PST

As the actress also celebrates her birthday too, let us have a look at some rare and unseen photos of the legend and the daughter which exude the bond they share.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Dad A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs.. pic.twitter.com/NI4j0P4x4k — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 18, 2019