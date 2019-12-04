Unlike other celebs, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one celeb couple that has never failed to make their fans go weak with their cute social media PDA. Being considered as one of the best couples of the glamour world, the duo always manages to give couple goals with their fiery chemistry.

Be it a party or a usual day at home, the couple is always all hearts for each other. Their Instagram feed is filled with oodles of adorable moments that they consistently share with each other, and it speaks volumes about their love.

Recently, the duo shared their ‘Monkey Love’ on social media, which is actually the cutest thing on the internet. Early on Wednesday, actress Bipasha Basu took to her official Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures of her along with her hubby Karan. And just like all the other times, this time too, their pictures are extremely delightful and endearing.

In the photos, Karan and Bipasha are seen spending some quality time together. And as they pose for some clicks, Karan very cutely plants a kiss on Bipasha’s cheeks and her expressions prove that she loves being pampered. While Karan looks dapper in a black tee, Bipasha stuns in an animal print outfit. There are all smiles as they click beautiful selfies with each other and we’re all hearts for their chemistry.

View this post on Instagram My Everything ❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:35pm PST

Alongside the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “My Everything”.