Bipasha Basu shares adorable moments with daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu, a beloved figure in Bollywood known for her roles in “Raaz” and “Jism,” recently delighted fans by sharing tender moments with her daughter, Devi Basu. The actress, who has a significant following on social media, took to Instagram Stories to offer a peek into her cherished family life.

In one touching post, Bipasha revealed a photograph of little Devi, dressed in a charming all-white frock, gazing out of a window with innocent curiosity. The image beautifully captured the essence of childhood wonder.

Following the picture, Bipasha posted a heartwarming video that encapsulated the simple joys of childhood. The video showed Devi energetically playing with a toy drum, her face alight with pure happiness. Adding to the sentiment, Bipasha affectionately captioned the video, “Music time with Mamma,” showcasing the special bond between mother and daughter.

This isn’t the first time Bipasha has shared intimate family moments with her fans. In April, she posted another touching video on Instagram. In this clip, Devi is runs towards Bipasha with open arms, eagerly seeking a hug. The video continues to melt hearts as Devi’s voice, calling “papa papa,” can be heard while she rushes to Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha’s husband, who greets her with boundless affection.

Bipasha and Karan’s love story began on the set of the film “Alone” in 2015. After a year of dating, the couple married in April 2016. Their love story reached a new milestone with the birth of their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022. Announcing Devi’s arrival, Bipasha shared the joyous news on Instagram, expressing the profound love and blessings their daughter brought into their lives.

These glimpses into Bipasha’s family life not only highlight her happiness but also resonate deeply with her fans, who eagerly follow her journey both on and off the screen. Through these posts, Bipasha continues to share her joy and the simple yet profound moments of motherhood, connecting with her audience on a deeply personal level.