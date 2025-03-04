Bipasha Basu gives back to Mika Singh’s accusations

Mika Singh recently accused actress Bipasha Basu of ‘throwing tantrums’ during the production of the MX player project, ‘Dangerous.’ The show also starred her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Mika, who backed the show, recently accused the couple of escalating his 4 crores budget to 14 crores. Now, the actress has penned a cryptic note on her Instagram story, which is likely aimed at the singer.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh accused Bipasha Basu of throwing tantrums and escalating the budget of the show. He expressed his regret about being a part of the project. He said, See, I liked Karan a lot, and I wanted to back a film that would push my music to the forefront. I just wanted to make a low-budget film, around Rs 4 crore.” He stated that he was only thinking of making the series with Karan, and another female lead. However, Bipasha wanted to be part of it. “The shoot was set in London, and the budget increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 14 crore. And the drama created by Bipasha ensured that I would always regret getting into production.”

Mika added, “It was a team she was comfortable with, and they were playing a couple, who had to feature in kissing scenes. Suddenly, she was throwing tantrums saying she won’t do this or she won’t do that, etc.” The singer also stated that the dubbing process with the couple wasn’t smooth. “Someone always had a sore throat. If it was Bipasha who was sick at one time, it was Karan at another.”

Now, Bipasha Basu has taken to her Instagram story to drop a cryptic text which netizens believe was a dig at Mika Singh. In the story, Basu shared a quote by Dr. Anne Brown. The post read, “Toxic people create chaos, point fingers, shift blame and avoid taking responsibility.” She added, “Stay away from toxicity and negativity. God bless all. Durga Durga.”