Days after releasing the first look poster of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, the makers on Thursday dropped a new poster.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share the poster. He gave his fans another glimpse of his look as a stock-broker and his intense expressions in the poster say it all.

The actor, whose character in the film is reportedly based on that of stock-broker Harshad Mehta, can be seen sporting a grey suit, side-parted hair and brown shades in this new look poster of the film.

In his post, Abhishek Bachchan also announced that his film will hit the theatres on October 23rd this year. The new poster of Abhishek’s The Big Bull comes with this caption: “The Big Bull releases on October 23rd! Stay tuned (sic).”

Minutes after Abhishek shared the poster, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to his Twitter handle to share the same. Alongside, he wrote, “Release date finalized + new poster… #TheBigBull – starring #AbhishekBachchan – to release on 23 Oct 2020… Costars #IleanaDCruz, #NikitaDutta and #SohumShah… Directed by Kookie Gulati… Produced by #AjayDevgn and Anand Pandit (sic).”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas.