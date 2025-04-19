Big B announces ‘Piku’ re-release: Deepika Padukone remembers Irfan Khan

Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 blockbuster, ‘Piku,’ is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irfan Khan in key roles, the film struck a chord with its viewers. Now, fans can once again catch the endearing story filled with emotions, laughter, and adventure in theatres. The film will re-release in theatres on May 9.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a video announcing the re-release of ‘Piku.’ The video featured Big B announcing the return with a montage of the film interspersed. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Nomoshkar (Hello). Piku, remember? Piku, Bhaskar da, they went on a road trip. Don’t remember? Watch this. It was an amazing road trip. It was unpredictable and unforgettable. There were emotions, laughter and tensions too. Piku is re-releasing at your nearest theatres. Do watch, won’t you?”

Additionally, sharing the clip, Deepika remembered the celebrated late actor, Irfan Khan, who won over hearts with his versatility and charm. In the caption, she wrote, “A film that will always have my heart – PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…”

Following this, several users took to the comment section, expressing enthusiasm over the film’s re-release. They also lauded the actors and their impressive portrayal of characters in the film. One user wrote, “Best gift for my birthday gifted by them because it’s re-releasing on my birthday Yayyy!!!!” A fan wrote, “The actor is a masterpiece herself, then won’t her movies be!”. Another comment read, “One of the best movies I’ve ever seen! Outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Piku’ is a heartwarming film about family and relationships. It features Big B as an eccentric man with Deepika playing his headstrong daughter. Irfan’s character added layers and depth to the father-daughter narrative, elevating the plot. The film is a fun-filled, emotional ride brimming with laughter and endearing charm. Apart from the trio, the title also starred Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav. Moreover, NP Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani backed the title.