Amitabh Bachchan on Monday went down memory lane and reminisced about his film “Ajooba”. The Bollywood icon posted a picture from the film, which was released in 1991 on Instagram.

“30 years of Ajooba!!… How time has passed,” he wrote with the image.

He then shared memories on his blog along with pictures from the shoot of the film.

“30 years of AJOOBA ..… of the several memories of the days .. of the collaboration with the Russian Company .. of the trips to Russia the bitter cold at time and the times of the

calmer warmer enclaves of great historic importance .. of the dear colleagues of the friendly friends in the USSR and the snow and the freezing of it on the wings of the plane before takeoff..” he wrote on his blog.

The actor added: “of the de freezing of them each time it taxied out and could not take off .. the special chemical used for melting it and after many attempts the flight back to home and the memory of those that we worked with and .. sadly some dear that have left us today .. now just the years remain ..”

Directed by Shashi Kapoor, the film is an Indian-USSR co-production and is loosely based on Arabic folklore such as “One Thousand And One Nights”. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Amrish Puri.