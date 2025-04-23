Pahalgam terror attack: Modi arrives in India, holds key meeting with Jaishankar, NSA Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in India early Wednesday morning, cutting short his trip to Saudi Arabia following the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Upon his arrival in India, PM Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the brutal attack on tourists.

The PM, who departed for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia just hours before Tuesday’s attack, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

According to Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan, the Saudi Crown Prince condemned the attack and offered any help to India in this regard.

Prime Minister Modi, in a social media post on X, strongly condemned the terrorist attack and vowed that those behind the heinous act would be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will only grow stronger,” he added.

At least 28 people, including two foreign nationals, are feared dead in the targeted attack on tourists in picturesque Pahalgam. Several others are wounded, some of them critically. They are being treated at a local hospital in Anantnag.

The terrorists opened fire on tourists at a meadow near Pahalgam. Eyewitnesses claimed that the terrorists asked the tourists their religion before shooting them.

Of the deceased, five tourists are from Maharashtra and at least one from Odisha. A newlywed naval officer from Haryana, who had gone there for his honeymoon, is also among the dead.