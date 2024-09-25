Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan unveils poster ahead of Diwali release

The excitement is building as Kartik Aaryan shared the much-awaited first look of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, igniting fan anticipation.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal an intriguing poster, hinting at a thrilling cinematic experience coming this Diwali. The poster features a haunting image of a door, smeared with blood stains and securely locked, setting the tone for a spooky adventure that awaits audiences. Kartik’s caption, “Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali,” only adds to the suspense.

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement in the comment section. One enthusiastic follower wrote, “The MOST AWAITED FILM of the year!!” while another simply said, “Can’t wait for this.” The buzz around the film is palpable, with fans excited to see Kartik return as Rooh Baba in what promises to be another spine-chilling ride.

Kartik has been sharing glimpses of the film’s journey, recently announcing the wrap of the shoot with a fun Instagram post. In a video, the actor and the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ team are seen celebrating the completion of filming with a cake-cutting ceremony on set.

Kartik captioned the video humorously, “Arey pagalo… It’s a wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai… See you this Diwali.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment in the popular ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise is set to be one of the year’s biggest releases. In addition to Kartik, the film stars Triptii Dimri, and in a move that has thrilled fans, Vidya Balan is returning to reprise her iconic role as Manjulika, which she first played in the 2007 original.

Kartik couldn’t contain his excitement, sharing on Instagram, “And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling!”

With its blend of psychological horror and comedy, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ has always been a fan favorite. The third part promises to carry forward the franchise’s legacy with its signature mix of chills and laughs. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is sure to be a major box-office event, and fans are counting down the days.