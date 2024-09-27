‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser: Manjulika returns to haunt Rooh baba

The excitement for the much-anticipated film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ reached a fever pitch with the release of its teaser on Friday.

This new chapter sees the return of the beloved character Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan, marking her dramatic comeback to the franchise since the original film debuted in 2007.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, who successfully helmed the previous installment, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ continues the story of Rooh Baba, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan. In the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, we see Rooh Baba once again face off against the vengeful Manjulika.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The teaser opens with the chilling melodies of ‘Ami Je Tomar,’ instantly transporting viewers back into the eerie atmosphere of the franchise. A nod to one of the original film’s most iconic moments is evident when Manjulika, in a display of her supernatural strength, lifts a heavy chair in a fit of rage, echoing her earlier act of lifting a bed with ease.

A pivotal moment in the teaser features Kartik Aaryan’s character, who dramatically questions, ‘Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi?’ (Did you think the story was over?).

In the lead-up to the teaser’s release, the filmmakers teased fans with an ominous poster featuring a haunted palace, silhouetted ghosts, and a dark, foreboding sky.

Aaryan shared his enthusiasm on Instagram, writing, ‘Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika…Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali,’ stirring excitement among his followers for the film’s Diwali release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Prior to unveiling the teaser, the team also shared a haunting image of a blood-stained door. To celebrate the completion of filming, Aaryan posted a joyous video of the cast and crew sharing a cake, exclaiming, ‘Arey pagalo… It’s a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3! Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai… See you This Diwali.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Scheduled to hit theaters during the Diwali festival in 2024, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises a compelling blend of psychological horror and comedy. Aaryan expressed his excitement about Balan’s return in another Instagram post, stating, ‘And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.’