Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 17,000 tickets sold on day 1, just 4 days away from release

As the release date approaches, excitement is building for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, with the film already making headlines thanks to a remarkable start in advance ticket sales.

Just four days before its official debut, the much-anticipated horror-comedy has sold over 17,000 tickets, generating buzz and expectations for a record-breaking opening.

The advance bookings for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ have seen a phenomenal response, raking in approximately ₹48 lakh at the Indian box office on its very first day. This impressive figure reflects ticket sales across around 1,030 scheduled shows.

Among the states leading the charge, Gujarat stands out, contributing about ₹12 lakh to the gross, closely followed by Maharashtra with ₹11 lakh. If the current momentum persists, industry experts predict the film could cross the ₹1 crore milestone by the end of the day.

Major cities like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are already listing shows on popular online ticketing platforms, generating further anticipation. While national cinema chains such as PVR-INOX and Cinepolis have yet to confirm their screenings, select non-national theaters have already opened up advance bookings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan returns as the beloved Rooh Baba, a character that won hearts in the previous installment, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

He is joined by a stellar cast, including Triptii Dimri and the iconic duo of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, who reprise their roles as Manjulika and her accomplice. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ aims to continue the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise.

With Diwali around the corner, audiences can expect a delightful mix of chills and chuckles when the film hits theaters on November 1, 2024.

Get ready for a festive season full of laughter, frights, and unforgettable moments as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions this Diwali!