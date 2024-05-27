‘Call Me Bae’ starring Ananya Panday gets a release date!

Get ready for a treat as Prime Video is set to launch its highly anticipated Hindi original series, “Call Me Bae,” starring Ananya Panday. The show will premiere globally on September 6.

“Call Me Bae” is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with renowned filmmakers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. The series is the brainchild of Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha.

This 8-part series introduces Ananya Panday in her streaming debut as Bella “Bae” Chowdhary. The show promises a stellar ensemble cast, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Ananya shared her excitement on Instagram with a post saying, “Hey Bae,” alongside a stylish promotional poster. In the image, Ananya sports a chic red and white outfit, perched on a stack of suitcases, exuding confidence as she gazes down at the camera. Prime Video added to the buzz by posting, “Update your calendars, things are about to glow up!”

The series follows Bella “Bae” Chowdhary, portrayed by Ananya Panday, in what promises to be a captivating and entertaining narrative. Fans can expect a blend of drama, humor, and engaging storylines as Ananya steps into the digital spotlight.

Make sure to tune in on September 6 to catch “Call Me Bae” on Prime Video and watch Ananya Panday shine in her newest role.