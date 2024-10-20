‘Badhaai Ho’ turns 6: Ayushmann Khurrana shares tribute

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated a significant milestone in his acting career as his hit film ‘Badhaai Ho’ marked six years since its release. The film, which was lauded for its fresh and unconventional storyline, still holds a special place in the hearts of both the actor and his fans.

On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the movie’s anniversary. He posted a nostalgic video filled with memorable and emotional moments from ‘Badhaai Ho’, scenes that brought back the warm, bittersweet emotions the film is known for.

Accompanying the video, he penned a touching caption in Hindi: “Aaj agar waqt mile, toh apne parents ko gale zarur lagaana. Kuch rishtey sirf pyaar se samajh aate hain. #6YearsOfBadhaaiHo.” This translates to, “If you get time today, give your parents a hug. Some relationships are only understood through love.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

As soon as the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages and memories of the film. One user reminisced, writing, “The closest movie to the heart—this scene, ‘Khana kha liya beta?’ followed by a hug, is the most heart-warming moment.”

Another fan added, “‘Khana Kha Liya Beta?’ will forever be one of the most touching moments in Hindi cinema. This movie will always remain a classic! Congratulations on 6 years of ‘Badhaai Ho’.”

‘Badhaai Ho’, released in 2018, is a comedy-drama that masterfully blends humor with heartfelt moments. It tells the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who unexpectedly find themselves pregnant, much to the shock and embarrassment of their grown-up son, played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

The movie’s fresh take on societal taboos, especially around late pregnancies, resonated with audiences, offering both laughter and poignant family moments.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Chrome Pictures and Junglee Pictures, the film boasted a stellar cast that included Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Surekha Sikri’s performance as the blunt and often humorous grandmother won her widespread praise, with her sharp wit providing some of the film’s most iconic scenes.

The screenplay by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial further solidified the film as a unique offering in Bollywood’s family-centric narratives.

Not only did ‘Badhaai Ho’ win over audiences, but it also triumphed at the box office, raking in over ₹221 crore (around $27 million) against a modest budget of ₹29 crore. It became the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. The film’s success didn’t end there—it earned multiple accolades, including four Filmfare Awards, with Neena Gupta and Surekha Sikri winning in their respective categories. Sikri also took home the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

As Ayushmann celebrates this special anniversary, he also looks ahead to his upcoming projects. The actor is ready to star in Meghna Gulzar’s film ‘Daayra’, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan.