Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, added a new film to his impressive line-up – a Bollywood entertainer titled Baap Re Baap. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his new film with a photo featuring the characters he plays in the film. As per the picture, Akshay will represent three generations.

The first Akshay in the photo appears to be the youngest of the lot, followed by what appears to be his father and then grandfather. The three Akshay Kumars pose against a backdrop of a grocery store.

Here’s how Akshay described his new film: “Ek se bhale do, do se bhale teen…Baap Re Baap, A Masaledaar entertainer coming your way soon. Watch out (sic).”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in his list. Akshay Kumar has also been reportedly cast in Dhoom 4. He also stars in Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s new film Atrangi Re.