After creating much-buzz among film lovers with poster releases, trailer and songs, the highly-awaited film of the year, Malang, has finally released on Friday. Not just the audience, but B-town celebs are, as well, loving the thriller as well.

Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Pulkit Samrat, Nushrat Bharucha, Maniesh Paul, Gaurav Chopra, and others are all praises for the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer.

Saw #Malang last night – was thoroughly entertained & completely engaged till the end. @AnilKapoor sir you are the boss!!! #Aditya @DishPatani you guys were awesome together – @kunalkemmu loved your intensity. @mohit11481 you are truly the master of this genre. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 7, 2020

Just watched #Malang last night. The entire cast is superb! The twist is so unexpected! The performances by @AnilKapoor @kunalkemmu #adityaroykapur are outstanding! @ElliAvrRam killed it too! @DishPatani is a stunner! Catch this film guys its a good one🙌🏽 🔥 @mohit11481 — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) February 7, 2020

Mr. India and Malang!🎬

1987 and 2020!

Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor ❤#UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/ljDlr6pTlo — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 7, 2020

Saw #Malang yest! Adi #adityaroykapoor u are so frikkin good in every scene & u look ur best! @DishPatani gorgeous and sooo lovely! Kunal, one of our finest actors @kunalkemmu & @AnilKapoor who has rocked it! Love the insane twists! Congrats @mohit11481 & Loads of luck team!! pic.twitter.com/ZIFmWl2gle — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 7, 2020

#Malang is truly unleashing the madness! #AdityaRoyKapur & @DishPatani are a lovely pair! @AnilKapoor Ji you have my heart always!! Shubho Shubho!!! @kunalkemmu soooo impressed with Michael Rodrigues that I’m shit-scared of him 🤪@mohit11481 what an intense thriller, lovedd it! — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) February 7, 2020

A special screening was held for people in the industry and they had an amazingly positive reaction and had nothing but praises for the hard work and efforts that were put in by the whole team of the Mohit Suri directorial. Each character had an astonishing screen presence and all of them were seen in an unexpected avatar.

The lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur essayed his role to perfection and his pairing with Disha Patani is the hottest in B-town right now. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, both have unique characters with little detail revealed about them but at the same time, enchanting with the layered characterizations.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.