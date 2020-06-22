On Sunday, the entire nation celebrated Father’s Day 2020. In the view of pandemic, everyone shared virtual love for their fathers. B-town also joined the bandwagon and showered all the love in their social media posts. Many of them shared throwback pictures of their respective fathers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and called them her ‘favourites’. She captioned the picture of them having ice cream, “All my favourites in a picture… And I wasn’t talking about the ice cream. #HappyFathersDay.” Her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a childhood photo of her twinning with Randhir in polka-dotted outfits and wrote, “Dotty duo. Happy Father’s Day Papa, love youuu. #fathersday(sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a priceless picture of her as a newborn, with her father gazing lovingly at her. She shared American author F Scott Fitzgerald’s advice to his daughter and said that it ‘could well be my father’s to me’.

Tiger Shroff also shared pictures with Jackie Shroff and simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

Disha Patani’s selfie with her father was captioned, “Love you my superhero (sic).”

Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Shakti Kapoor and wrote, “My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu. Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor (sic).”

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also shared a picture with her dad and he looks quite different from his usual self. “Happy Father’s Day!

Thanks for being you,” she captioned her post. In the photo, she is seen hugging her dad as they smile for the camera. Aamir looks handsome in his navy T-shirt, square glasses and a brand new, fully grey hairstyle.