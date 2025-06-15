Sunny Deol thanks Dharmendra for his strength and guidance in heartfelt post

On Father’s Day, actor Sunny Deol took a moment to celebrate his biggest hero — his father, the legendary Dharmendra.

In a touching Instagram post, Sunny reflected on the deep influence his father has had on his life, both personally and professionally.

Sharing a series of precious photos, Sunny wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa. Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever.”

The first image showed the father-son duo sitting together, smiling warmly at the camera, their bond radiating through the frame.

Another photo, this time in black and white, took fans back in time — a young Sunny Deol cradled lovingly by Dharmendra.

The heartfelt tributes didn’t stop there. Sunny’s son, actor Karan Deol, also posted a special Father’s Day message for his dad. Karan shared a stunning picture of himself and his brother Rajveer Deol enjoying a snowy vacation with Sunny.

In his caption, Karan wrote, “A father, a hero, a legend — but to us, just Dad. Happy Father’s Day, Papa. Love you always.”

Father’s Day this year saw an outpouring of love across Bollywood. Celebrities took to social media to pen tributes, post old family pictures, and share fond memories.

Karan Johar remembered his late father Yash Johar with an emotional note, while Kajol posted a beautiful message about the lessons she continues to carry from her dad. Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aayush Sharma were among those who joined in the celebrations, filling Instagram feeds with stories of gratitude, childhood snapshots, and heartfelt reflections.