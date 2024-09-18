Ayushmann Khurrana leads beach clean-up post Ganesh Visarjan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined a beach clean-up initiative at Versova Chowpatty following the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. This event, held over the weekend, attracted a host of influential participants, including Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, and Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group.

As volunteers gathered to remove litter from the beach, Khurrana demonstrated his commitment to the cause by actively participating in the clean-up. The atmosphere was lively, with the actor entertaining the crowd by performing his hit song “Paani Da Rang” alongside Amruta Fadnavis, who also contributed her voice to the impromptu performance.

The clean-up aimed not only to restore the beach’s natural beauty but also to raise awareness about the importance of keeping public spaces clean. Niranjan Hiranandani underscored the necessity for collective action, stating, “We have to keep Mumbai clean. The Prime Minister is cleaning the country, and local Mumbaikars need to do their part. It’s heartening to see children getting involved today.”

Ayushmann Khurrana echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism for the future. He encouraged young participants by saying, “You are the leaders of tomorrow. Your hands hold our future.” He passionately remarked, “Today, it feels like our India has awakened. We have only one planet to live on. We cannot survive without Earth, but Earth can exist without human beings.”

Amruta Fadnavis also shared her thoughts, stating, “The message is that cleanliness is next to godliness. The only way to ensure progress in the future is to not spread garbage. That is the only way our country will move forward.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to star in the upcoming film ‘Daayra,’ directed by Meghna Gulzar and featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. While details about the film’s release are still pending, anticipation is building among fans eager to see Khurrana in this new role.