Actress Avika Gor rose to fame playing Anandi in the TV show “Balika Vadhu” alongside Surekha Sikri, who essayed the popular Dadisa. Avika says she is lucky to have started her journey with Sikri around in the series.

Sikri passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. She was 75.

“I am saddened to know about the demise of my mentor Surekha Sikri ji , one of the greatest actors and doyen of Indian cinema, a legend. She inspired generations of actors and will always be missed. RIP. Surekha ma’m was an inspiration and showed the way with grace,” said Avika.

She added: “What can I say about Surekha ji , who showed us the way, who showed us how it’s done, with so much grace and elan. She has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like her in every possible way. Her love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like her.”

Avika says she is very lucky to have worked with her.

“(I am) Very lucky to have started my journey with having her around. It was a blessing and I am sure wherever she is, she is blessing me and helping me grow. I have learnt to stay grounded from her,” said Avika.

Talking about how Surekha was on sets, Avika recalled: “On sets she never made me feel that I was working with such an experienced person and I should behave in a certain way. She helped me grow . I learnt from her that everyday every character needs 100 per cent of you.”

She added: “I have seen her work really hard and that will always be my inspiration.”