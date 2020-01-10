Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also the first Indian woman ambassador of Tourism Australias ‘Friends of Australia programme, has raised her concern regarding South Australia bushfires.

On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures with wild animals in Australia. The actress warned that the bushfire is happening due to climate change and it is time to fix everything.

Parineeti can be seen posing beautifully with Kangaroos and koalas in Australia. Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, “I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake — this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia (sic).”

As per latest reports, Friday’s rainfall has brought much-needed relief for firefighters battling the raging bushfires in South Australia.

Firefighters have been battling the bushfires on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia for quite some time now. More than one-third of the island has been turned to ashes since December.