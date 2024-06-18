‘Auron mein kahan dum tha’ unveils first song ‘Tuu’

The anticipation surrounding Neeraj Pandey’s latest film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, has reached a fever pitch. Known for his gripping thrillers, Pandey ventures into the realm of romance for the first time, bringing together the magnetic duo of Ajay Devgn and Tabu, alongside fresh faces Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The film’s trailer has already captivated audiences, and now, the release of its first song, “Tuu,” promises to deepen the emotional connection.

“Tuu” is a soulful ballad that beautifully captures the innocence and yearning of young love. Sung by the exceptional Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali, the song transports listeners through a heartfelt journey of reunion and longing. The magic of this track lies in the hands of Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, whose collaboration has produced a musical masterpiece.

Director Neeraj Pandey shares his thoughts on the song, saying, “Love has many stages, and ‘Tuu’ encapsulates them all in just over four minutes. This song is a labor of love, and I owe a lot to composer Keeravani and lyricist Manoj, as well as our incredible singers Sukhwinder and Javed. Their contributions have made this song truly special.”

Keeravani also reflects on the creative process, noting, “The song embodies a range of emotions—from excitement to calm, celebration to deep admiration. Working with Neeraj Pandey and bringing this vision to life with Sukhwinder and Javed was an unforgettable experience. After more than two years of refining the album, I’m thrilled to present ‘Tuu’ as the first track.”

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ weaves a poignant tale of Krishna and Vasudha, whose relationship is tested by severe trials. Their love story takes a dark turn when Krishna, entangled in a web of crimes, is sentenced to life in prison. After 22 years, he is released, and their final reunion forms the heart of the film. Will their love withstand the ultimate test of time?

Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia under NH Studioz and Friday Filmworks, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2024.