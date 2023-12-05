‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ to hit theaters on April 26, 2024

Ajay Devgn has officially announced the release date for his upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ Taking to Instagram, he shared a post with the caption, “Announcing the release date of my collaboration with Neeraj Pandey – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on April 26th.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 26, 2024. Starring Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ promises to be a distinctive musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. It is set to be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned music director M. M Kreem. Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Notably, this film marks yet another collaboration between Ajay and Tabu, who have previously shared screen space in various successful films. These include ‘Vijaypath’, ‘Haqeeqat’, ‘Thakshak’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Drishyam’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Drishyam 2’, and ‘Bholaa’.

In addition to ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,’ Ajay Devgn is set to appear in Boney Kapoor’s period film ‘Maidaan,’ an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan, and Rohit Shetty’s action thriller ‘Singham Again.’

Director Neeraj Pandey, known for critically acclaimed films like ‘A Wednesday,’ ‘Special 26,’ ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ ‘Baby,’ and ‘Aiyaari,’ is at the helm of this project.

Tabu, on the other hand, is also slated to feature in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.