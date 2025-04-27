Atul Kulkarni urges tourists to return to Kashmir after Pahalgam attack

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, actor Atul Kulkarni has made an emotional appeal to the people of India — to not turn away from Kashmir, but to stand with it.

Atul Kulkarni, known for his roles in films and series like ‘Bandish Bandits’, recently traveled to Kashmir and documented his journey on Instagram. Sharing pictures from his flight from Mumbai to Srinagar, he noted how empty the plane was — a stark reminder of how fear has kept visitors away.

Advertisement

“The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein,” he wrote, encouraging others to not let terror win.

Advertisement

He also posted a poignant photo from Pahalgam, usually a lively hub for tourists, now eerily deserted. “Aana zaroori hai,” he emphasized, showing the empty streets and serene landscapes that once bustled with travelers. Kulkarni’s posts weren’t just about the scenery — they were filled with heart.

He shared glimpses of Kashmir’s undying beauty: clear blue skies, gurgling streams, and locals carrying placards that read, “We condemn this attack.”

Others proudly waved the Indian flag, a powerful sight of resilience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Kulkarni (@atulkulkarni_official)

Adding a poetic touch, Atul shared a Hindi poem dedicated to the spirit of Kashmir, alongside hashtags like #ChaloKashmir, #Kashmiriyat, and #DefeatTerror, all aimed at reminding people of the region’s enduring strength and warmth.

The call to action comes after a devastating attack on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists. The assault claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and left several others injured.

It has been described as one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy, where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.