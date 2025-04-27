Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ ahead of its Cannes premiere

Hold onto your hats, movie lovers — ‘Homebound’ just scored a major Hollywood heavyweight, as legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has officially come aboard as the executive producer of the much-anticipated film starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

And just in time, too — the film is all set to make its grand debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the prestigious ‘Un Certain Regard’ section.

The exciting news was shared by Karan Johar himself, who couldn’t hide his excitement. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing ‘Homebound’s’ powerful story with audiences around the world!”

That’s not all — Scorsese himself had some beautiful words to say about the project. In a statement shared by Johar, the Oscar-winning director revealed that he was a fan of Neeraj Ghaywan’s work ever since he watched ‘Masaan’ back in 2015.

“When Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help,” Scorsese said.

He added, “Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, ‘Homebound’ marks a special return to Cannes for the talented filmmaker. His first film, ‘Masaan’, which also launched Vicky Kaushal’s career, had a dream run at the festival and bagged major awards nearly a decade ago.

The film boasts a powerhouse team behind the scenes. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier coming on board as co-producers.