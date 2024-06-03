Ashutosh Gowariker awarded Medal of Saint-Tropez at Nirvana festival

In a landmark event for Indian cinema, renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker was honored with the prestigious ‘Medal of Saint-Tropez’ at the Nirvana Indian Culture and Cinema Festival on June 1, 2024, in the picturesque coastal town of Saint-Tropez, France. This recognition marks Gowariker as the first Indian filmmaker to receive this distinguished award, underscoring his significant contributions to the world of cinema.

Ashutosh Gowariker, celebrated for his epic films such as ‘Lagaan’ (2001), ‘Swades’ (2004), and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ (2008), expressed deep gratitude during the ceremony. He acknowledged the honor with a heartfelt speech, stating, “I want to thank Ms. Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint-Tropez, for this incredible honor. I am eager to continue fostering the strong cultural and cinematic ties between France and India.”

The Nirvana festival, in its second edition, not only celebrated Gowariker’s achievements but also recognized other notable figures. His Excellency Jawed Ashraf, the Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco, and Lord Rami Ranger were also bestowed with the Medal of Saint-Tropez.

Ambassador Ashraf, in his address, highlighted the festival’s role in bridging the cultural gaps between the two nations. “We are delighted to be in Saint-Tropez and proud to support the Nirvana festival, which weaves together the histories of France and India with threads of culture, cinema, and cuisine. A special thanks to Mayor Sylvie Siri!” he said.

Lord Ranger shared his pride in receiving the medal, referencing the historical connection between Saint-Tropez and the Sikh Kingdom of Maharaja Ranjit Singh through General Jean-François Allard, a native of Saint-Tropez. “It is a matter of great pride for the people of Saint-Tropez that one of their own helped defend India’s ancient civilization,” Lord Ranger remarked.

The festival featured a diverse array of events, showcasing Indian films, food, fashion, music, dance, and yoga. Among the cinematic highlights were Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’ and Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018 – Everyone is a Hero’. Gowariker’s ‘Swades’ was also screened, receiving a warm reception from the audience.

The vibrant celebration in Saint-Tropez not only honored the contributions of key figures but also highlighted the enduring cultural exchange between France and India. The Nirvana festival has become a beacon of cultural diplomacy, celebrating the rich heritage and cinematic achievements of both nations.