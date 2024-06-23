Asha Parekh shares photos with Waheeda Rehman and Helen from Srinagar

Asha Parekh recently delighted her fans by dropping a charming photo featuring herself with her lifelong pals, Waheeda Rehman and Helen, during their leisurely Srinagar getaway. The snapshot, posted on Parekh’s Instagram, captured the trio standing gracefully against the picturesque backdrop of a houseboat, exuding timeless elegance and camaraderie.

In the heartwarming caption accompanying the photo, Parekh expressed her joy of relishing the serene beauty of Srinagar with her cherished companions. She sprinkled the post with affectionate hashtags like #FriendsForever, #FriendsLikeFamily, and #MakingMemories, embodying the enduring bond they share.

This isn’t the first glimpse fans have received of their idyllic vacation. Just days earlier, Asha Parekh treated her followers to another snapshot showcasing the trio enjoying a sumptuous lunch against the stunning backdrop of Srinagar’s Lalit Grand Palace. The image evoked images of regal opulence as the trio savored their meal, radiating warmth and elegance. Parekh affectionately captioned the post, “With my dear friends #Helenji & #Waheedaji in Srinagar,” further cementing the deep affection they hold for one another.

Their extended stay in Srinagar hints at a serene escape, allowing the trio to bask in each other’s company and the breathtaking scenery of the valley. Parekh’s posts not only offer a glimpse into their intimate moments but also serve as a reminder of the enduring power of friendship and the joy found in creating lasting memories with loved ones.

As fans showered the post with adoration and well-wishes for the trio, it’s evident that Parekh, Rehman, and Helen’s bond transcends the glitz and glamour of the silver screen, resonating with audiences as a testament to the beauty of enduring friendships. With their radiant smiles and timeless grace, they continue to inspire generations, proving that true friendship is indeed timeless and priceless.