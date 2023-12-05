Armaan Malik sparks controversy praising Ranbir Kapoor amid ‘Animal’ backlash

In an unexpected turn of events, renowned singer Armaan Malik finds himself under the spotlight, facing a barrage of online hate after boldly proclaiming Ranbir Kapoor as “the best actor of our generation.” The unexpected backlash, which caught Malik off guard, has not only stemmed from rival fan clubs but also from critics dissecting Kapoor’s latest cinematic venture, “Animal,” for its alleged misogynistic undertones.

Taking to the digital realm, specifically X (formerly Twitter), Malik expressed his dismay at the unanticipated wave of criticism. He lamented, “I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as a person lol. You guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you (namaste emoji).”

This impassioned statement from Armaan Malik comes on the heels of his previous declaration on X, where he unreservedly asserted, “#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period (salute emoji).” While a faction of users rallied behind Malik, acknowledging Kapoor’s acting prowess, a dissenting chorus emerged, criticizing the singer for his bold stance.

The controversy is further fueled by the divisive reception of “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film casts Ranbir Kapoor in a role depicting a toxic and misogynistic character, consumed by an obsessive desire for revenge following an attack on his father. Critics have not hesitated to call out the film for its alleged perpetuation of regressive ideologies, adding another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding the Bollywood star.

Armaan Malik’s unexpected entanglement in this online fracas serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of opinions in the age of social media. As the virtual battleground rages on, we are yet to see whether Armaan Malik’s attempt to redirect the narrative will quell the digital storm or add more fuel to the fiery discourse surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and his controversial film.