Arjun Kapoor wraps up shooting for ‘Singham Again’

Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up filming his role in the highly anticipated movie, “Singham Again,” directed by none other than the maestro of mass entertainment, Rohit Shetty.

In a recent Instagram post, Arjun shared the news with his fans along with a snapshot alongside Rohit Shetty. In the snapshot, Arjun exudes a rugged charm, sporting a lungi and shirt, hinting at his character’s persona in the film.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Arjun captioned the post with enthusiasm, calling his role as the antagonist in the ‘Singham’ universe a milestone in his career. He couldn’t contain his joy, highlighting the thrill of working in a quintessential Bollywood masala film alongside Rohit Shetty, whom he reveres as the boss of mass cinema.

Arjun’s journey with ‘Singham Again’ holds sentimental value for him, marking his 20th film in the industry. He shared his childhood dream of being part of such larger-than-life entertainers. And now, living that dream feels surreal to him.

The actor’s dedication and hard work reflect in every frame. He eagerly awaits the audience’s response to this power-packed cinematic extravaganza. He acknowledges the tireless efforts of the entire team behind the film, expressing pride in being associated with such a colossal project.

Adding to the excitement, Arjun recently teased fans with a shirtless mirror selfie from his vanity. He gave a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action of ‘Singham Again.’

Scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day, ‘Singham Again’ boasts a star-studded cast. This includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. As the third installment of the blockbuster franchise, expectations are sky-high. This is also because of the massive success of its predecessors, ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham Returns.’

Arjun Kapoor’s completion of filming adds to the anticipation. It promises audiences an exhilarating cinematic ride filled with action, drama, and entertainment galore. Get ready to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen this August!