AR Rahman regrets not collaborating enough with Zakir Hussain as planned

Since the news of the demise of tabla maestro shook the music industry, several personalities from all walks of life are remembering Zakir Hussain. His unparalleled musical legacy is a testament to his contribution to musical arts. Among the several personalities mourning the legendary artist’s demise is veteran music composed AR Rahman. Remembering Hussain, Rahman iterated his regret about not collaborating with him enough. Moreover, he reveals that they even planned an album together.

Taking to Instagram, AR Rahman shared photographs with Zakir Hussain and added flower and prayer emojis to pay his respects. Moreover, he also took to X to pen a note, remembering the renowned percussionist. The ‘Dil Se’ composer called the loss immeasurable as he remembered the contributions Hussain made to the world of music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim . His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 16, 2024



He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us.” Talking about their planned collaboration, he penned, “I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss #ZakirHussain.”

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital. Hussain, who was in the hospital for two weeks, was in the ICU after his condition worsened. He passed away due the complications that arose from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition.

The musical virtuoso was the youngest Indian to receive the honour of the Padma Shri. He also received the distinguished awards of the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. Additionally, Hussain received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990. Apart from momentous national recognitions, Zakir Hussain was also the recipient of major Global musical honours. He received numerous international honours and awards, including five Grammy Awards. In 2024, he won three Grammys on the same day, making him the first Indian artist to boast the milestone.