Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap knows when to step the right foot forward. He is known for his bold statements and his straight forward nature. He never accepts those backhanded compliments. And this time is no different. On Sunday , a‘fan’ called him a legend on Twitter for making great films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. However, Kashyap didn’t like the way his tweet ended.

“Anurag Kashyap is legend , the one with Masterpiece of Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur..Such classics to be taught in film school..BUT then he got star struck,” read the fan’s tweet.

They were most likely referring to Anurag’s film Bombay Velvet which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In a reply to the user, Anurag wrote, “Had you watched that film in a cinema hall, then neither would I have to be starstruck nor you’d be left screaming ‘nepotism, nepotism, nepotism’(sic).”

सिनेमाहाल में जा के देख ली होती वो पिक्चर तो ना तो हमें starstruck होना पड़ता ना तुम लोग आज nepotism nepotism चिल्ला रहे होते । https://t.co/5zAH9KtSKj — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 19, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Anurag had tweet about Richa Chadha’s blogpost mentioning how she was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur movies. “She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50% IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Despite the film being seen the world over and playing on various OTT platform, according to them they haven’t made any money on a film that was made under 18 Cr. And then they actually once few years back asked me to make a part 3,” he added.

In her blog, Richa had said that in India, actors aren’tgiven residuals for their work, which be the reason why many yesteryear actorswere reportedly left destitute in their final days. However, she added that thefilm’s sustained popularity means someone must be profiting from it.