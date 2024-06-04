Anurag Kashyap sounds alarm on growing film production costs

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently contributed to the ongoing discussion about the escalating production costs in the film industry. The actor-director highlighted the reconfiguration of the Hindi film scene, attributing the surge in budget demands to the influence of OTT platforms.

In a conversation on Humans of Cinema’s YouTube channel, the director of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ noted the proliferation of vanity vans on the set of the series ‘Sacred Games,’ citing it as a consequence of the OTT era. He emphasized the irreversible nature of this trend, acknowledging its impact on the industry dynamics. Kashyap emphasized the newfound recognition and compensation for technical crew members, previously overlooked but now benefiting from the shift. However, he also noted the influx of additional expenditures accompanying this change.

Responding to inquiries about the box office struggles of big-budget films, especially in light of recent failures, Anurag Kashyap pointed out that substantial portions of these budgets are diverted away from actual filmmaking. He elucidated on the diversion of funds towards non-essential amenities and services, illustrating with scenarios such as arranging specialty food items from distant locations.

Kashyap’s remarks echo sentiments expressed by others in the industry. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, acknowledging her own familial ties to film production, emphasized the importance of recognizing everyone on set as artists and protecting their rights. She advocated for finding a middle ground between budget constraints and artistic integrity.

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Kriti Sanon have also weighed in on the issue. Khan expressed frustration with escalating actor demands, highlighting instances of excessive requests such as multiple vanity vans. Sanon emphasized the need for producers to discern between necessary expenses and luxuries, urging a balanced approach to budgeting.