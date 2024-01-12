Anurag Kashyap praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th fail

Celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently took to Instagram to express his admiration for the film “12th Fail.” In a heartfelt post, Kashyap hailed the movie as possibly the best mainstream film he witnessed in 2023, attributing its brilliance to the seasoned director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

At the age of 71, Chopra managed to craft a cinematic masterpiece from a seemingly simple narrative about a determined individual aspiring for more than life’s offerings. Kashyap commended the film for its unconventional approach to mainstream cinema, particularly highlighting the use of simple long shots that capture the essence of the story.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

What truly captivated Kashyap was the director’s ability to break free from the traditional norms of mainstream cinema, evident in the crowd scenes of Mukherji Nagar. These scenes felt like an unobtrusive observer, as if the camera accidentally stumbled upon the unfolding drama, maintaining the authenticity of the atmosphere.

The filmmaker lauded the sparse background score, a departure from the usual reliance on music to manipulate audience emotions in mainstream cinema. Chopra’s trust in his own storytelling and the capabilities of his actors was evident in his decision to forgo the use of background music as a crutch.

Expressing admiration for Chopra’s prowess at the peak of his storytelling, Kashyap saw hope for himself and other filmmakers who may have been feeling adrift. He acknowledged the film as a new benchmark, setting the standard for those who, like him, may have been struggling with their creative direction.

Kashyap extended his appreciation to the entire team behind “12th Fail,” acknowledging the actors, including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anant V Joshi. He also gave credit to the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer, and the music directors and writers for their collective efforts in bringing the vision to life.

Despite missing the opportunity to catch the film in theaters, Kashyap urged his followers to give “12th Fail” a chance, as it is available on Hotstar. In a concluding note, he expressed his admiration and love for Vidhu Vinod Chopra, hoping that the seasoned director would never lose his youthful and rebellious spirit, even at the age of 71.