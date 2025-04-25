Anurag Kashyap faces legal action as Surat court issues notice for May 7 appearance

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose recent remarks on Brahmins sparked widespread controversy, is now facing further legal trouble.

The Surat Court has issued a notice requiring Kashyap to appear before the court on May 7. Failure to comply, the court has warned, will result in further legal actions.

Additionally, the court has directed that a copy of the notice be sent to Kashyap’s residence, heightening the legal consequences of his controversial statements.

The complainant, Kamlesh Rawal, a lawyer, said that Kashyap will not be forgiven for his comments this time, setting the stage for a legal confrontation.

The complainant claims that this is not the first time the filmmaker has made controversial statements, particularly regarding religious communities.

The complaint alleges that Kashyap has repeatedly attempted to stir religious tensions, with prior remarks in 2020 about Hindu society and a reported altercation with actor Anil Kapoor in 2024 also forming part of the case against him.

In the current case, Kashyap’s social media posts regarding the censorship of film ‘Phule’, a biopic on social reformer Jyotirao Phule, have triggered further backlash.

The post led to accusations of insulting the Brahmin community and inflaming religious sentiments.

Although Kashyap later apologised, the complainant has made it clear that they are not willing to let the matter rest.

On April 16, 2025, Anurag Kashyap posted a reaction on social media that quickly escalated into a significant controversy. In the post, he criticised the ongoing censorship of ‘Phule’ and made remarks that some interpreted as offensive towards the Brahmin community.

These remarks sparked backlash from various sections of society. Kashyap, facing mounting criticism, issued a public apology, but the complainant insists that this apology is insufficient and that Kashyap must face legal consequences for his actions.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Anurag Kashyap expressed deep regret for his comments, explaining that in a moment of anger, he “forgot his limits” while responding to a comment.

He apologised for using inappropriate language against the Brahmin community, a group he acknowledged had many people he respected and who had contributed positively to his life.

“I spoke badly about the entire Brahmin community. That community whose many people have been in my life, are still there and contribute a lot. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking,” Kashyap wrote, offering a heartfelt apology to his family, colleagues, and the Brahmin community.

Kashyap further vowed to work on his anger and ensure that such an incident would not occur again.

He pledged to choose his words carefully in the future and urged the Brahmin community to direct their anger towards him, not his family, who he claimed had been unfairly targeted by some of his critics.

“I will work on not letting this happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I have to discuss the issue, I will use the correct words. I hope you will forgive me,” Kashyap added.

Despite his public apology, Kashyap’s troubles are far from over. The legal complaints continue to pile up, with the latest one filed in Indore by Anoop Shukla, accusing Kashyap of hurting the religious and social sentiments of the Brahmin community.

In his complaint, Shukla emphasised that Kashyap’s remarks were not just offensive but also intended to stir hatred between different social groups in India.