Anurag Kashyap dismisses ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ 3 rumors: No Wasseypur universe

Over time, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 black-comedy crime film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular roles, has attained cult status in the Indian film industry. The massive popularity of the two-part film, due to its intriguing storyline and groundbreaking performances, has led to widespread speculation about a potential third installment. While rumors continue to surface, director Anurag Kashyap has addressed these speculations and shared his thoughts on the cinematic universe and franchise film culture.

In an interview with The Lallantop, the filmmaker dismissed the possibility of a third installment, stating that he is not interested in creating a Wasseypur universe. When asked about the possibility of a third film, he said, “Nahi aayegi. Mujhe koi Wasseypur universe nahi banana. Businessmen alag sochte hain. Har cheez ka universe bann raha hai na aaj kal. Mujhe kuch nahi banana. Mujhe apni bohot saari alag alag filme banani hain.” (No, it won’t come. I don’t want to create a Wasseypur universe. Businessmen think differently. Everything is being turned into a universe these days. I am not chasing that. Instead, I want to make a variety of different films and tell different stories.)

As the creator of ‘Dev D’ implicitly criticized the trend of cinematic universes and franchise film series, he reiterated that he would only consider making ‘Wasseypur 3’ if he were in a dire situation, such as being sick, in need of money, or feeling helpless. He added that a third film would only be made if he had no other options, and in such a scenario, he would announce ‘Wasseypur 3’ to fund his treatment.

Advertisement

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, a superhit gangster action crime drama, was produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. In addition to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film features Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in key roles.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is reportedly set to collaborate with musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar on an upcoming web series. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the duo is working on developing an eight-episode thriller series. They have been in discussions since 2023 and are now ready to move forward with the project. Kashyap’s last directorial project was ‘Kennedy’, and his recent acting roles include the film ‘Maharaja’, where he starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi, and the series ‘Bad Cop’, where he appeared with Gulshan Devaiah.