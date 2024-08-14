From Baahubali to Kalki: How Prabhas conquered overseas box office

With an impressive string of hits, Prabhas has cemented his status as a Pan-India Superstar, and his films are not just popular in India but also dominate overseas markets. From the historical fantasy Baahubali to the futuristic Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas’ films have consistently set box office records abroad, underscoring his massive global fanbase. Let’s explore some of his major international successes and their impact on the overseas box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The sequel to the groundbreaking ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, was one of the most anticipated films of its time. Prabhas reprised his role as the titular hero, leading the film to smash previous records and garner a phenomenal response. In overseas markets, the film grossed an astounding ₹396.5 crore, proving that the Baahubali phenomenon was just as powerful abroad as it was in India. The film’s stunning visuals and compelling narrative captivated international audiences, making it a monumental success.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas ventured into the realm of science fiction with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, a film that promised a glimpse into a futuristic world unlike any other after Baahubali. The movie’s extraordinary storytelling and massive scale resonated with audiences, resulting in a significant impact on the overseas box office. With a collection of ₹275.4 crore, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ showcased Prabhas’ ability to draw crowds beyond Indian borders, further solidifying his status as a global star.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Teaming up with acclaimed action director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas starred in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. This collaboration was highly anticipated and did not disappoint, as the film became a phenomenon upon its release. With its gripping action sequences and Prabhas’ magnetic presence, the film resonated well with international audiences. It amassed a hefty ₹137.8 crore overseas, demonstrating once again that Prabhas’ appeal is not confined to India but extends to a global audience.

Baahubali: The Beginning

The first installment of the Baahubali franchise, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, marked a turning point in Indian cinema. Prabhas’ portrayal of the heroic Baahubali captivated millions, setting a new standard for epic storytelling. The film’s success extended beyond Indian shores, with an overseas collection of ₹85.4 crore. This achievement was unprecedented at the time, highlighting Prabhas’ international draw and setting the stage for his subsequent successes.

Saaho

Following the massive success of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, Prabhas starred in ‘Saaho’, a high-octane action thriller that showcased a new side of the actor. With its stylish visuals and intense action sequences, ‘Saaho’ quickly became a hit among fans. The film performed well overseas, earning ₹78.5 crore and further proving Prabhas’ consistent ability to captivate audiences across the globe.

Prabhas’ dominance at the overseas box office is a testament to his versatile acting and the universal appeal of his films. As he continues to explore new genres and stories, fans around the world eagerly await his next cinematic adventure, confident in his ability to deliver yet another blockbuster.