Anurag Kashyap comments on Pankaj Jha calling him ‘spineless’

Both filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Pankaj Jha are known for their outspoken and blunt remarks. Recently, Pankaj Jha, famed for his role as Vidhayak Ji in the popular series ‘Panchayat,’ slammed Kashyap for replacing him in the hit neo-noir film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’

In his interview with Digital Commentary, Jha revealed that he was initially chosen for the role of Sultan Quereshi in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ However, the role eventually went to Pankaj Tripathi, marking a pivotal moment in Tripathi’s acting career and Kashyap’s directorial journey.

Jha disclosed how Kashyap approached him during his shoot in Pune with the offer, but Jha told him he would be back in two days. Upon his return, Jha found out that they had already finalized Tripathi for the part. ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ the two-part black comedy, achieved immense success and is hailed as one of Kashyap’s finest directorial achievements. Jha added, “There are so many timid and spineless people here that they can’t even keep their word,” presumably taking a jibe at Kashyap. However, the actor asserted his love for the filmmaker, saying, “Nevertheless, I still love Anurag very much and have no complaints against anyone.”

Advertisement

Reacting to this in an interview with India Today, Anurag Kashyap recounted the incident, saying, “I don’t remember what exactly happened. But we were shooting for ‘The Girl in Yellow Boots’ and he had moved to Osho in Pune to paint. We were supposed to start shooting for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and he (Pankaj Jha) was not available. We were on a tight budget and could not wait for him. We made the film in a very different condition and budget. Now, he may be thinking after 20 years, he could have become Pankaj Tripathi.”

In his interview, Jha also proclaimed himself a “director-making actor.” He claimed that films like ‘Satya’ and ‘Gulaal’ not only shape actors but also nurture directors. Jha went on to lash out at big-budget movies, criticizing how their success is a marker of the country’s low intelligence quotient.

Jha and Kashyap had previously collaborated on films ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Gulaal.’ In his conversation, Kashyap added that Jha is highly inaccessible. “He has actually been my go-to actor… I would love to work with him again, but the fact is, he is not accessible at all.”