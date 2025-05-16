Anupam Kher reunites with ‘friend’ Robert De Niro at Cannes 2025

The French Riviera witnessed more than just cinematic brilliance this week. At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, two acting powerhouses — Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro — shared a warm, nostalgic moment that left fans beaming.

The long-time friends crossed paths at the festival, reminding the world of their enduring camaraderie.

Advertisement

De Niro, who was at Cannes to receive the prestigious honorary Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement, took time out to meet Anupam Kher, who’s representing Indian cinema at the global stage.

Advertisement

The Bollywood veteran is at Cannes for the world premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’, slated to screen on May 17.

It’s been over a decade since Kher and De Niro appeared together on screen in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012), which also featured Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. But their bond clearly hasn’t aged a day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

According to a press note from Kher’s team, the duo spent quality time catching up, with Kher enthusiastically discussing his new film. He also introduced debut actor Shubhangi Dutt to De Niro, who warmly congratulated her and offered his best wishes.

Earlier in the week, Anupam Kher made waves on the Cannes red carpet. Looking dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie, he shared photos from his appearance on Instagram with a simple caption: “Red Carpet!”

‘Tanvi The Great’, Kher’s latest project, has created quite the buzz even before its premiere. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in partnership with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film boasts a compelling ensemble cast.

Alongside debutant Shubhangi Dutt, it features ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ star Karan Tacker in his film debut, with supporting performances by stalwarts like Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen.

Adding to the film’s prestige is its sound design by Academy Award-winner Resul Pookutty (‘Slumdog Millionaire’).