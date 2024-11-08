Anupam Kher receives heartfelt gift from Mahesh Bhatt on 40-year milestone

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, known for his powerful performances over four decades in Indian cinema, recently celebrated his 40-year journey in the industry. Marking this milestone, acclaimed director Mahesh Bhatt, who directed debut film of Anupam Kher, ‘Saaransh’, gifted him a deeply meaningful keepsake.

Kher took to social media to share his gratitude for Bhatt’s gesture, posting a touching photo of the two together.

Reflecting on the moment, Kher wrote, “Sometimes, pictures can’t capture all emotions. What you see is my excitement as I receive this from my guru, friend, philosopher, and guide #MaheshBhattSaab, who congratulated me on completing 40 years in the Indian film industry! Over the years, I’ve received immense love for my work, but today, I feel I’ve been given the ultimate prize.”

Alongside the photo, Anupam Kher shared a letter from Mahesh Bhatt, where the director reminisced about casting him in ‘Saaransh’. Bhatt praised Kher’s evolution, commending him for not letting ‘Saaransh’ define or confine him. Instead, Kher continued to break boundaries in a career that has spanned countless roles across genres.

Kher’s post reflected the depth of his bond with Bhatt, with whom he shares a rich creative history. “What you don’t see in this picture are the many tears that fell during this exchange,” he shared, explaining how the director’s heartfelt words stirred countless memories. “#BhattSaab is the man who gave me my identity as an actor. He guided me to become both the person and the artist I am today.”

Kher’s heartfelt acknowledgment comes at a special time, as his latest film, ‘Vijay 69’, released today, November 8, on Netflix. Produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Akshay Roy, ‘Vijay 69’ tells the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man who challenges societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Expressing his gratitude, Kher added, “Thank you, Mahesh Bhatt, for making me feel like this on the release day of my most special film, #Vijay69.”

In addition to ‘Vijay 69’, Kher’s recent role in ‘The Signature’ has also garnered praise. Directed by Akshay Roy, ‘The Signature’ follows the emotional journey of a devoted husband navigating a life-altering crisis.