Anupam Kher drops photo with Salman Khan: ‘Years of friendship’!

Veteran actor Anupam Kher delighted his fans with a rare and heartwarming photo alongside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, offering a peek into their strong and enduring friendship.

Anupam Kher, known for his stellar performances in films like ‘Emergency’, shared a candid moment on Instagram with the caption: “Salman Khan aur main! Hum zyada bhale naa miley, par jab milte hain toh saalo ki dosti ki khushi chehre par saaf dikhaai deti!” (Salman and I! We may not meet often, but when we do, the joy of years of friendship is clearly visible on our faces.)

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The photo, which shows Kher sharing a warm hug with Salman, resonated with fans who quickly filled the comments section with praises for their deep bond.

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently appeared in ‘Emergency’, a gripping historical drama directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut.

The film focuses on the politically charged period of the Emergency, declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Kher’s role in the film has garnered considerable attention, as the actor brings his vast experience to a poignant time in India’s history.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has his hands full with a variety of upcoming projects. He is going to headline ‘Sikandar’, a highly anticipated film directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, will hit theaters during Eid later this year.

Fans were treated to a sneak peek of Salman on set last year, and the official announcement in May 2024 confirmed Mandanna’s role, sparking excitement for their on-screen chemistry.

In addition to ‘Sikandar’, Salman will also reprise his role in ‘Kick 2’, likely to release soon, making this a promising year for the actor’s fans.