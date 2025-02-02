Arjun Kapoor finally reveals his marriage plans!

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to star together in their first film as a trio, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, a romantic comedy that promises to bring plenty of laughs to the screen.

The movie, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is currently in the midst of promotional activities as the actors gear up for its release on February 21, 2025.

At a recent promotional event, Arjun was asked about his own marriage plans, and he responded with his characteristic humor, saying, “I’ll let you all know when it happens. Today, we’re here to talk about the film. I think I’ve already let enough personal details slip when I’ve felt comfortable. When the time is right, I won’t hesitate to share it with you all.” He emphasized that the focus for now should be on celebrating the movie.

Arjun’s comments came not long after his public breakup with actress Malaika Arora, with whom he attended a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray.

The actor confirmed that he is currently single, but his fans will have to wait for any further details on his personal life.

In the meantime, the team has released the first poster of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, which showcases the lead trio in a hilarious tug-of-war. Arjun stands in the middle, with Bhumi and Rakul each pulling at one of his arms, both perched on a horse.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor humorously captioned it, “Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai. #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February 2025.” Both Bhumi and Rakul shared their own versions of the poster, each scratching the other out.

Apart from the leads, the movie features Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in key roles. The film’s cinematography is by Manoj Kumar Khatoi, and Ninad Khanolkar is handling the editing.