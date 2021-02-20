Anupam Kher will soon be seen in the short film Happy Birthday, which the actor describes as a mystery drama. Shoot of the film is scheduled to start on Monday.

The Prasad Kadam directorial unites Kher with Aahana Kumra. The actors had earlier worked together in the 2019 release, The Accidental Prime Minister.

“It’s a short film that I am doing, which is a mystery drama. It’s nice to work with new people. It will be nice to work with Ahana. I like the intriguing part of the story,” Kher told IANS.

Director Prasad added: “The title of the film may make you think it is a happy-go-lucky movie but that’s the irony. The film revolves around what we call a dark thriller. Both Anupam sir and Aahana are playing interesting characters. It’s a pleasure to work with Anupam Kher since he is a spontaneous and cooperative actor. It’s always very organic when you are with him. Aahana Kumra is unapologetic and experimental.”

“The graph of the characters definitely take the audience by surprise. It’s a very interestingly story that will make you rethink about your concepts of life and death. We started the shoot on February 22 in Mumbai. Once the shoot and post-production work is over, we will announce the release date,” Prasad added.