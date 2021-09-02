Anshuman Jha gears up for his next action film ‘Lakadbaggha’

Actor Anshuman Jha, who was last seen playing a gay man in the multiple award-winning film ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’, gears up for his next film, a hardcore action film titled ‘Lakadbaggha’ (English translation: ‘Hyena’).

The actor has started preparing for the role and talking on the same Anshuman said, “I love animals and have always loved action movies – ‘Lakadbaggha’ merges both my passions. I am thrilled to be a part of an out-and-out action film for the first time. The storyline deals with a relevant issue that plagues our society. I will only do this once – therefore have put the other projects on hold so that I can give this my all. The action choreography is something I am looking forward to and I hope the audience will enjoy this balls-to-the-wall kind of action.”

Anshuman is currently undergoing a planned training phase in martial arts to be in a place to implement the action set pieces. After prepping through July in India, he was in New York through August learning Krav Maga. Jha has pushed Harish Vyas’ ‘Hari-Om’ to 2022 as he wishes to put all his efforts into this film to bring forth his best.

To be helmed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is set in East Kolkata, Chinatown and will go on the floors in December 2021. ‘Lakadbaggha’ is a hand-to-hand combat action film.

Written by Alok Sharma, this film is a quintessential ‘Good vs Evil’ story with a unique contemporary touch of the illegal animal trade industry serving as an undercurrent to the narrative.