On the anniversary of Irrfan Khan’s birth, celebrities remember him

Celebrities paid tribute to the late actor Irrfan Khan on social media on Friday, the 55th anniversary of his birth.

A collage of pictures of him and the late actor was posted on Anil Kapoor’s Instagram Story. He wrote, “Never Forgotten,” with a heart emoticon.

On his Instagram account, Anees Bazmee posted a picture from the production of ‘Thank You’, in which he can be seen talking to Irrfan and sharing a hot beverage with him.

In the caption, he penned, “His intensity translated to brilliance onscreen. Remembering the phenomenal actor #IrrfanKhan on his birth anniversary.”

She shared a picture of Irrfan, with whom she starred in ‘Life in a Metro’, on her Instagram Story. Along with the picture, she wrote, “The magic you created on-screen with your craft is a wonderful reminder of the legacy you’ve left behind, @irrfan! Remembering you on your birthday today.”

In addition, Anushka Sharma posted a photo of the talented actor on her Instagram Story.

Further, she penned, “Think of you and your brilliance so very often. You will always be remembered.”

On April 29, 2020, Irrfan Khan passed away after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. In addition to his wife Sutapa Sikdar, he is survived by sons Babil Khan and Ayan Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)